Where metro Atlanta’s big development projects stand

Atlanta city leaders hope that CIM Group’s development will help restore vibrancy to downtown. A CIM spokesman could not be reached.

Cost: $5 billion

Size: 50 acres

What it includes: 9 million square feet office; 1 million square feet retail; 1,000 residences; 1,500-key hotel; all spread across several towers and buildings.

Tenants: Wild Leap brewery

Announced: 2017

Expected completion: 2029-2031

Caption The Centennial Yards development is planned for the downtown site better knows as the Gulch, an expanse of parking lots, railroad tracks and rusting chain-link fences. Construction is expected to accelerate later this year. Image is an architectural rendering. (Handout from DBOX for Centennial Yards) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

GM Doraville

Developer Integral Group bought the site along I-285 in DeKalb County in 2014 and planned to build a mini city there. It has a film studio but otherwise remains empty.

Atlanta-based Gray Television, which owns dozens of TV stations nationwide, bought the site in March and plans to develop movie studios, office buildings, apartments and retail stores. Gray has applied for permits to begin and says it will start in August.

Cost: Not announced

Size: 128 acres

What it includes: Movie studios, residential, office and retail space. Gray has not released project details.

Tenants: Swirl Films

Announced: March 2021

Expected completion: 2026

Caption Gray Television bought the former GM factory site in Doraville to develop movie studios, office space, residential units and retail shops. Gray's developer plans to break ground in August. (Handout from Gray Television) Credit: Gray Television Credit: Gray Television

Midtown Union

The project includes offices, residences, retail, a hotel, rooftop decks and a large public plaza. The exterior of its main parking deck features a geometric pattern designed in gray and yellow.

Cost: Not announced

Size: 9 acres

What it includes: 588,000 square feet of office in a 26-story tower; 30,000 square feet retail; 355 residential units; 230-key hotel.

Tenants: Invesco

Announced: 2017

Expected completion: Fall 2022

Caption Midtown Union signed the money manager Invesco as its anchor tenant. The project also features a large outdoor plaza open to the public, retail, residences and a hotel. (Handout from Cooper Carry) Credit: Courtesy: Midtown Union/Cooper Carry Credit: Courtesy: Midtown Union/Cooper Carry

1105 West Peachtree

The development has a 31-story office tower, a separate residential tower, retail and an Epicurean Hotel, the boutique hotel brand managed by Marriott. It will open later this year.

Cost: $530 million

Size: 9 acres

What it includes: 675,000 square feet office; 20,000 square feet retail; 64 residential units; 178-key hotel; large rooftop deck

Tenants: Google; Smith, Gambrell & Russell

Announced: 2017

Expected completion: Fall 2021

Caption The 1105 West Peachtree development includes luxury condos, a hotel and a 410-foot office building for Google and a large law firm. Construction was delayed when a crane toppled over but the project is expected to open this year. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com) Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Quarry Yards

Microsoft bought the stalled Quarry Yards development in Westside Atlanta last year and plans a company campus that will include residential units and retail. The site is located next to Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry, Proctor Creek Greenway trail and Bankhead MARTA rail station. Construction has not started and the company declined to provide more details.

Cost: Not announced

Size: 90 acres

Tenants: Microsoft

Announced: February 2021

Expected completion: Not announced

Caption Genia Billingsley and her mother talk as they walk on near the Quarry Yards site on Atlanta's Westside on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Microsoft bought the property for an office and residential development but has not released detailed plans. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High Street

High Street’s developer, GID Development, was expected to begin work this summer in the Dunwoody development next to Perimeter Mall. As of late July, GID had not yet applied for city building permits. GID declined to comment.

Cost: $2 billion

Size: 36 acres

What it includes: 622,000 square feet office; 400,000 square feet retail; 3,000 residences; 400-key hotel

Tenants: None

Announced: 2007

Expected completion: Unclear

Caption Dunwoody city officials expected construction would begin this summer at the High Street mixed-use project but the development company still has not filed permit applications. (Handout from GID Development) Credit: GID Development Group Credit: GID Development Group

Revel

Revel was planned as a mix of offices, apartments and retail on an 118-acre site next to Gas South Arena in Duluth. But North American Properties dropped out in January 2020 as the project’s lead developer.

Gwinnett County plans to hire a new developer but its first priority is an expansion of the site’s convention center and completion of a new hotel, said Lisa Anders, executive director of Explore Gwinnett, the county’s tourism agency.

Cost: $900 million

Size: 118 acres

What it includes: 865,000 square feet office; 300,000 square feet retail; 900 residences

Tenants: None

Announced: 2018

Expected completion: Unclear