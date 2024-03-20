When is spring break for public schools in metro Atlanta?

Spring Break season in Atlanta is fast-approaching, and with it comes the excitement from students and families longing for a break. Although most districts coordinate their spring break schedules, some dates can vary from year-to-year. So, here’s a breakdown of when local schools are hitting the pause button on education and heading off for some well-deserved relaxation.
Here are the spring break 2024 dates for each county and city district:
- Clayton: April 1-5
- Cobb: April 1-5
- DeKalb: April 1-5
- Fulton: April 1-5
- Gwinnett: April 1-5
- Atlanta: April 1-5
- Buford: April 1-5
- Decatur: April 1-5
- Marietta: April 1-5
