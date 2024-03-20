Education

When is spring break for public schools in metro Atlanta?

A school crossing guard helps E. Rivers Elementary students and adults cross the street. (AJC File Photo)

By AJC Staff
31 minutes ago

Spring Break season in Atlanta is fast-approaching, and with it comes the excitement from students and families longing for a break. Although most districts coordinate their spring break schedules, some dates can vary from year-to-year. So, here’s a breakdown of when local schools are hitting the pause button on education and heading off for some well-deserved relaxation.

Here are the spring break 2024 dates for each county and city district:

  • Clayton: April 1-5
  • Cobb: April 1-5
  • DeKalb: April 1-5
  • Fulton: April 1-5
  • Gwinnett: April 1-5
  • Atlanta: April 1-5
  • Buford: April 1-5
  • Decatur: April 1-5
  • Marietta: April 1-5
