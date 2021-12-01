Airport conducts analysis of response to gun discharge in terminal

The gun was found in a trash can at the airport a few days later. Wells turned himself in to Clayton County jail on Tuesday, 10 days after the incident.

After the gun discharged, Bheodari said, law enforcement behind the security checkpoint “immediately took action and radioed into our command center,” which dispatched more law enforcement personnel.

But he acknowledged that the airport could improve on its response to the panic that ensued among the passengers in the terminal after the gun went off. In fear and confusion, travelers ran from the area, knocking over stanchions and rushing out the exits of the domestic terminal. In the rest of the airport, some passengers went out on the tarmac and others flooded into the Plane Train tunnel.

Bheodari said officials are reviewing CCTV footage.

“There’s always lessons to learn, and there’s always areas we could strengthen,” he said. “The panic and self-evacuation of our customers — we’re looking very closely (to) see where we could improve, to bring a sense of calmness to our customers in incidents like this moving forward.”