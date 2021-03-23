Athens police officer placed on leave following arrest

Sadiki Kamau McBarnette, 26, of Athens, faces multiple charges related to an incident that took place Monday, police spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett said in a news release. McBarnette has been charged with simple battery and criminal trespass to property, both misdemeanors, according to online records.

McBarnette was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail, where he remains without bond, jail records show.