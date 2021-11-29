Aster to award one nurse quarter of a million dollars

Aster DM Healthcare is taking nominations for its Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award.The nurse who is chosen will received $250,000.“Nurses are the unsung heroes of the healthcare system which has been proven undoubtedly during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare.You can nominate yourself or pick a colleague you think deserves this recognition.In addition to the top prize winner, nine finalists also will receive money and prizes