As corporate split approaches, NCR announces future leadership teams

Automated teller and financial technology company NCR announced Wednesday a slate of new C-suite executives expected to lead two new companies resulting from an anticipated corporate split later this year.

NCR, one of Atlanta’s largest public businesses and long-rumored as a potential acquisition target, has said dividing the businesses will spur further value for shareholders, targeting the fourth quarter of 2023 for the impending split. The resulting companies will be called NCR Atleos — a standalone firm focused on making ATMs — and NCR Voyix, which will set its sights on digital commerce.

Tim Oliver, NCR’s current senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been tapped as the CEO-designate for NCR Atleos. David Wilkinson, NCR’s current executive vice president and president of NCR Commerce will lead NCR Voyix. The company has not released information on NCR CEO Michael D. Hayford’s post-split role.

Here are the additional executives expected to lead both new companies:

NCR Atleos

• Stuart Mackinnon, chief operating officer

• Paul Campbell, chief financial officer

• Dan Antilley, executive vice president and chief security and cash operations officer

• Leonard Graves, executive vice president of global operations

• LaShawne Meriwether, executive vice president and chief human resources officer

• Carolyn Muise, executive vice president and chief customer officer

• Diego Navarrete, executive vice president of global sales

• Jennifer Personette, executive vice president and chief marketing officer

• Patty Watson, executive vice president and chief information and technology officer

NCR Voyix

• Brian Webb-Walsh, chief financial officer

• Ismail Amla, executive vice president of professional services and strategy

• Jane Elliott, executive vice president and chief human resources officer

• Steve Fernandez, executive vice president and chief information officer

• Frank Hauck, executive vice president and president of digital banking

• Eric Schoch, executive vice president and president of retail

• George Sloan, executive vice president of operations and chief procurement officer