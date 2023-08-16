As corporate split approaches, NCR announces future leadership teams

NCR says it is on track to finalize its split into two separate companies later this year

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Automated teller and financial technology company NCR announced Wednesday a slate of new C-suite executives expected to lead two new companies resulting from an anticipated corporate split later this year.

NCR, one of Atlanta’s largest public businesses and long-rumored as a potential acquisition target, has said dividing the businesses will spur further value for shareholders, targeting the fourth quarter of 2023 for the impending split. The resulting companies will be called NCR Atleos — a standalone firm focused on making ATMs — and NCR Voyix, which will set its sights on digital commerce.

ExploreHow many Fortune 500 companies does Georgia have?

Tim Oliver, NCR’s current senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been tapped as the CEO-designate for NCR Atleos. David Wilkinson, NCR’s current executive vice president and president of NCR Commerce will lead NCR Voyix. The company has not released information on NCR CEO Michael D. Hayford’s post-split role.

Here are the additional executives expected to lead both new companies:

NCR Atleos

• Stuart Mackinnon, chief operating officer

• Paul Campbell, chief financial officer

• Dan Antilley, executive vice president and chief security and cash operations officer

• Leonard Graves, executive vice president of global operations

• LaShawne Meriwether, executive vice president and chief human resources officer

• Carolyn Muise, executive vice president and chief customer officer

• Diego Navarrete, executive vice president of global sales

• Jennifer Personette, executive vice president and chief marketing officer

• Patty Watson, executive vice president and chief information and technology officer

NCR Voyix

• Brian Webb-Walsh, chief financial officer

• Ismail Amla, executive vice president of professional services and strategy

• Jane Elliott, executive vice president and chief human resources officer

• Steve Fernandez, executive vice president and chief information officer

• Frank Hauck, executive vice president and president of digital banking

• Eric Schoch, executive vice president and president of retail

• George Sloan, executive vice president of operations and chief procurement officer

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Will Georgia case against Trump end up in federal court?

Credit: Curtis Compton

ONLY ON AJC
MURPHY: How Georgia became Donald Trump’s Waterloo
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Kemp and floats VP, Senate bids
7h ago

Credit: AJC

4 Ga. Republicans targeted by Trump, 4 conflicting responses to his indictment
9h ago

Credit: AJC

4 Ga. Republicans targeted by Trump, 4 conflicting responses to his indictment
9h ago

Credit: NYT

Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: whitehouse.gov

WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on the anniversary of the Inflation...
27m ago
Fulton residents react to latest Trump indictments with jubilation, skepticism
23h ago
AJC Breakdown Podcast | LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Enterprise’
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
3h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
21h ago
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top