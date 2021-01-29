As Biden reopens ACA health insurance, thousands eligible in Georgia

There is no assistance for Georgians who make less than 100% of the poverty level and who don’t meet the Georgia Medicaid criteria because the state has not expanded insurance to cover most poor adults.

For those adults making less than 400% of the federal poverty level that the Kaiser Family Foundation was referring to, those bronze plans would be free to purchase, but they could have steep deductibles. The Foundation says, however, that two-thirds of those people could also buy a “silver” plan with more affordable out-of-pocket costs.

The federal poverty level this year is $12,760 for an individual. For a family of four, 400% of the federal poverty level is $104,000.

Finance experts expect that the new open enrollment period will have impact, that people will enroll, and that patients who’ve avoided medical care they need that isn’t coronavirus-related will start getting care. An analyst at Moody’s Investors Service, Jennifer Barr, said in a statement Friday that the order “will benefit non-profit hospitals by facilitating health insurance coverage, reducing the number of uninsured or underinsured patients, and promote patient volume recovery which remains below pre-pandemic levels.”

RESOURCES FOR ENROLLING:

Healthcare.gov

Healthcare.gov is the main federal website for enrolling on the ACA. If you don’t have internet you can enroll on the phone, at 1-800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325). This website asks you for your income level for 2021, and then presents all the plans you’re eligible for at once. That way you can compare the cost and benefits to you of each, after your subsidies are applied.

While the Kemp and Trump administrations signed plans to block Georgians’ access to Healthcare.gov, those plans will not go into effect this year, and this website is still the most common way that Georgians enroll.

Healthcare.gov also contains contact information for private insurance agents and brokers that help people buy ACA insurance plans from the exchange. You can find those in your area by searching on your ZIP code. These agents are paid when the insurance companies offer them a commission for selling their plans.

Insure Georgia

Insure Georgia is a Macon-based nonprofit organization that started out as a federally funded “navigator” to help people sign up for insurance, whether for ACA plans, Medicare or Medicaid. They lost their funding under the Trump administration but still work independently to help Georgians sign up. Their website is InsureGA.org and their phone number is 1-866-988-8246. One source of their revenue is commissions from insurance companies.

HealthSherpa.com

HealthSherpa.com is a private website that does a lot of the things that the federal website does, allowing you to sign up after comparing plans. Many agents use it to help sign their clients for ACA plans because they think it’s easier to use than the federal website. Like the federal website, it only includes ACA-compliant plans, and doesn’t include plans that are skimpy or include hidden gaps but might be lucrative to sell because of high commissions. Like the federal website, it asks you for information like your income and then presents the plans you’re eligible for, in a format that allows the reader to compare prices and coverage after subsidies are applied. The phone number for HealthSherpa.com is 1-855.772.2663.