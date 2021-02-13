Feds temporarily halt approval of Kemp’s Medicaid overhaul

Advocacy groups and Democrats applauded the move and amplified calls for a full Medicaid expansion to all the state’s very poor, as envisioned by the Affordable Care Act and already carried out by 39 states. State Republican leaders say a full expansion is too costly in the long run, although some GOP elected officials have embraced the idea.

State Sen. Michelle Au, a physician and newly elected Johns Creek Democrat, praised the decision to reconsider “misguided work requirements.” And state Sen. Jen Jordan said she hoped it scuttled what she called a half-measure and put full expansion of the program within reach.

“Kemp’s plan would cover less people and cost more,” said Jordan, D-Sandy Springs. “This is really positive news because if we can be fiscally responsible, cover more people and make sure everyone has access to expanded healthcare, it would be a big step forward.”

Georgia Medicaid now mostly covers children, and some adults, such as those who’ve been declared disabled by the government. Under Kemp’s plan, other working-aged Georgians could apply but would have to meet requirements the state would impose. That might include working at a registered employer for 80 hours a month, or attending college full time.

People who don’t qualify would include those whose work was unofficial, such as caring full-time for an elderly relative. Also excluded would be disabled people who aren’t declared disabled by the government, for example a mentally ill homeless person who isn’t approved or doesn’t complete the process.

A separate waiver program also approved last year by Trump’s administration that amounts to a “reinsurance” plan to lower premium prices for those who buy individual insurance appears to remain intact. Under that plan, Kemp plans to pour public money into the private insurance market with a goal to reduce premium prices for some Georgians.

Staff Writer Ariel Hart contributed to this report.