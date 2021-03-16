Arrest made months after deadly shooting at NW Atlanta food mart

A suspect in a northwest Atlanta homicide was arrested Monday in Smyrna, officials said.
Fabian Sheats, 37, was taken into custody on an unrelated charge and brought back to Fulton County to face charges of murder, aggravated assault, and weapon possession in the Nov. 13 shooting death of Demario Fielder.
According to Atlanta police, Fielder, 39, was shot in the chest outside the Troy Supermarket on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and later died at a hospital. Investigators believe Fielder was involved in an argument with several other men that escalated to gunfire.
Sheats’ is the only arrest made in the case. No further details were released about his Smyrna charge.
“We are very grateful for our homicide detectives for their continuous hard work and identifying the murder suspect in this case,” Atlanta police said in a news release. “Additionally, a huge thank you goes to the Smyrna Police Department for making this arrest! Another murderer off of the streets of Atlanta!”
― Please return to AJC.com for updates.