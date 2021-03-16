Arrest made months after deadly shooting at NW Atlanta food mart

Fabian Sheats, 37, was taken into custody on an unrelated charge and brought back to Fulton County to face charges of murder, aggravated assault, and weapon possession in the Nov. 13 shooting death of Demario Fielder.

According to Atlanta police, Fielder, 39, was shot in the chest outside the Troy Supermarket on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and later died at a hospital. Investigators believe Fielder was involved in an argument with several other men that escalated to gunfire.