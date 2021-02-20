Area teachers give lessons in place of protest to seek pandemic safety

“We are making an honest effort to get people on the same page about what this is and ways we can handle it,” Cundiff said. “When you know what you’re up against, you can find the tools to deal with it.”

More than 12,000 students and school employees have tested positive for COVID-19 this school year in metro Atlanta districts, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of public data.

Sims, a Black woman, talked about racial disparities in the health care system and shared her own initial mistrust of the coronavirus vaccine. She has now been vaccinated and urged others to do the same.

In the meantime, she outlined a list of ways teachers can stay safe, including double-masking.

Anthony Downer, co-chair of Gwinnett Educators for Equity and Justice, wore a T-shirt that read “In Loving Memory of Maude Jones,” the paraprofessional who died last month of COVID-19 after being exposed at the Gwinnett elementary school where she worked.

Priscilla Smith, 64, of Kennesaw, a retired private school teacher whose sister teaches in DeKalb, brought pool noodles to enforce social distancing. The children present ended up fencing with them.

Smith said she thought the teach-in was “a terrific idea.”

“I think we need to do it more, and do it at more times and places where people will see our message,” she said.