APD releases video of man suspected in multiple dollar store robberies

Atlanta police have released video of a man suspected of robbing several discount stores and are asking for the public’s help identifying him.
The video comes from an armed robbery at a Dollar General on Monday just before 5 p.m., Atlanta Police Department spokeswoman Officer Tasheena Brown said. The man can be seen entering the store, located at 2310 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, wearing a dark Adidas tracksuit along with a black hat, gloves and a facemask.
According to the initial investigation, the man loitered around the front of the store while the Dollar General manager checked out customers. He then approached the register with a handgun and told the manager to give him all the money in the registers, Brown said. The manager can be seen in the video filling a plastic bag with cash from two registers.
The suspect also asked about the store’s safe, which the manager said was on a 10-minute delay, police said. The man took the cash and left the store without waiting to get money from the safe.
The same man is suspected in multiple other armed robberies at discount stores around the Atlanta area, Brown said.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information about this suspect. Anyone with information on the case or the suspect can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.