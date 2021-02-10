APD releases video of man suspected in multiple dollar store robberies

According to the initial investigation, the man loitered around the front of the store while the Dollar General manager checked out customers. He then approached the register with a handgun and told the manager to give him all the money in the registers, Brown said. The manager can be seen in the video filling a plastic bag with cash from two registers.

The suspect also asked about the store’s safe, which the manager said was on a 10-minute delay, police said. The man took the cash and left the store without waiting to get money from the safe.