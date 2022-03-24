An ‘Anti-Universe’ , where time runs backwards, may exist next to ours, study says.The theory, published in 'Annals of Physics,' takes a look at a common physics concept, Charge, Parity, Time (CPT) symmetry.We investigate the idea that the universe before the Big Bang is the CPT reflection of the universe after the bang, both classically and quantum mechanically, Study researchers, via statement, as reported by 'New York Post'.The universe before the bang and the universe after the bang may be viewed as a universe/anti-universe pair, emerging directly into the hot, radiation-dominated era we observe in our past, Study researchers, via statement, as reported by 'New York Post'.This, in turn, leads to a remarkably economical explanation of the cosmological dark matter, Study researchers, via statement, as reported by 'New York Post'.'New York Post' reports that the study authors suggest dark matter may actually be made up of right-handed neutrinos.The neutrino particles found in our universe only spin left, which scientists find strange since the laws of physics suggest there should also be right-spinning ones.The scientists affiliated with the current study think the right-spinning particles may just be invisible in our universe and represented by dark matter.Unfortunately, the researchers say we'd probably never be able to visit the "anti-universe" because it would have happened before the Big Bang