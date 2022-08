Combined Shape Caption

Anthony Fauci will step down , as NIAID director in December.Fauci announced he stepped down from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Aug. 22.In a released statement, Fauci emphasized he was "not retiring.".While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via ABC News.In addition, Fauci will step down from his position as chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden