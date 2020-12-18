Another week, another $400K drug bust in Hall County

A week after authorities arrested a drug trafficking suspect and seized $400,000 worth of methamphetamine, a similar investigation resulted in another arrest Thursday night and the seizure of an additional $400,000 worth of drugs, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Delbert Channie Tucker, 52, was arrested Thursday night at a home in the 5600 block of West Waterwood Drive, sheriff’s spokesman Derreck Booth said Friday in a news release. Agents with the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad seized about 8 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of marijuana, 8 grams of heroin and $83,000 in cash, according to Booth.
Tucker has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and felony possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Hall County Jail Friday afternoon, Booth said.
The latest drug bust comes on the heels of another on Dec. 10, which included the seizure of more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Edwin Barrera, 30, was charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine, jail records show. He was also booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond.
It is not clear if the two arrests are connected. In the announcement of Barrera’s arrest, the Hall sheriff’s office indicated that no additional arrests were expected. Both Barrera and Tucker may face additional charges as the investigations continue, Booth said.