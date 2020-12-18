Another week, another $400K drug bust in Hall County

Tucker has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and felony possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Hall County Jail Friday afternoon, Booth said.

The latest drug bust comes on the heels of another on Dec. 10, which included the seizure of more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Edwin Barrera, 30, was charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine, jail records show. He was also booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond.