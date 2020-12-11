X

Deputies seize $400K worth of meth from Hall County home

Investigators seized 4 kilograms of methamphetamine worth an estimated $400,000 from the Hall County home.
Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

News | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Suspected drug dealer arrested on trafficking charge

A drug trafficking suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after authorities seized about $400,000 worth of methamphetamine from his Hall County home, deputies said.

The search was the result of a “short-term investigation” by several agencies, including the Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, the GBI and the Department of Homeland Security, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said in a news release. Police said they found about 4 kilograms of crystal meth inside the Otila Drive home.

Edwin Barrera, 30, was charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine, jail records show. He remained held at the Hall County Jail without bond Friday evening.

The case remains under investigation, though police said no additional arrests or charges are expected.

