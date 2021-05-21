‘And he kept his hat on’ | Trooper helps man finish cutting his grass, pic goes viral

The Georgia State Patrol’s Cpl. Neil Frankel has become a social media star.
Replete with the GSP’s iconic trooper’s hat and spit-shined shoes, Frankel took time out of his patrol on Tuesday to help an elderly man finish cutting his grass.
Frankel was on routine patrol Tuesday along Sandy Cross Road in Oglethorpe County, according to Online Athens, when he came upon a man who had fallen while cutting grass along a ditch.
“He thought he might need an EMS evaluation so he called us,” Oglethorpe County Emergency Medical Services Director Jason Lewis said. “They do a full work-up on him and while they are doing that Neil is cutting the grass on the bank for him.”
An EMT on the scene took the photo and out it up on Facebook. “We didn’t expect in a million years it would get the traction it has gotten. It goes to show folks want a good story,” Lewis said.
Here is a sampling of some of the comments:
- “And he kept his hat on. I would have ditched the hat, duty gear and probably the shirt too.”
- “I love the last bit about his shiny shoes.. Great Job Trooper.”
- “This shows a lot on how he was raised .... his parents did an amazing job.”
- “Amazing...even with your hat! This is what it’s all about!!”
- “America right there ... what it’s all about.”
- “Can you send a officer to Wilbur Kennedy Rd Collins Ga key is in the lawnmower and gas jug rite by it. ....oh thanks in advance Y’all do go above and beyond.”
- “That’s walking the walk with a servant heart! Thank you CPL Frankel!”
Frankel works out of Post 17 in Wilkes County.