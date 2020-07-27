‘An absolute light’: High school band mourns student who drowned in Lake Lanier

The band director called Acosta-Farias an “absolute light,” and said he was constantly encouraging his bandmates on the field.

“He had a booming, deep, loud voice,” Wilson-Fields said. “When asked to count loud on the marching field, his voice boomed over all of the low brass.”

Wilson-Fields said teachers, counselors and administrators at West Hall are working to support grieving students as they cope with the loss.

“He knew the kind of person he wanted to become, and he was constantly working toward becoming a better person,” she said. “But Cristof was already such a wonderful young man and he will be so, so missed.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help the family with funeral costs. So far, it has raised more than $9,000.