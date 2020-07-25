Gainesville teenager found dead after apparent drowning in Lake Lanier

Authorities said they recovered the body of a 17-year-old man who drowned in Lake Lanier on Friday.
The body of Cristopfer Acosta-farias of Gainesville was pulled out of the lake about 5 p.m., the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told AJC.com. He was reported missing about an hour earlier.
The teenager was swimming near Balus Creek Park when he went underwater and never resurfaced, the DNR said. Authorities are working to determine on what caused the teen to go under the water.
Diving crews were able to find Acosta-farias’s body about 27 feet under the water by using side scan sonar. No other information on the investigation has been released.
He is at least the fourth apparent drowning at Lake Lanier this month.
Two of the victims were pulled from the lake over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. One man jumped into the lake from a moving boat, while the other man disappeared while swimming, authorities said.
The third apparent drowning took place the following weekend, and it took dive teams several days to recover the man’s body.
