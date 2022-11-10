Ammo maker Norma Precision to expand in Georgia

An ammunition maker that recently announced the relocation of its U.S. headquarters to Savannah now plans to expand its operations near the Georgia coast, including a factory and distribution center.
Norma Precision plans to build a new manufacturing and logistics complex along I-16 in Bryan County near the future Hyundai Motor Group electric vehicle plant, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Thursday. The company makes high-end ammunition for the hunting, sporting goods, military and law enforcement sectors.
The $60 million expansion is the latest move by the firearms industry in Georgia, which has become a top state for gunmakers.
“Norma Precision is already hiring hardworking Georgians on our coast, and this new facility will support healthy communities across the Savannah area,” Kemp said in the release.
The company announced plans in April to relocate its headquarters from Tampa, Florida, to Savannah. Those operations will be consolidated into the new 300,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center. The expansion will increase the company’s employment in the Savannah area to 600, with about 470 of those jobs being new, a company spokeswoman said.
Beretta Holdings S.A. acquired the company earlier this year through its purchase of Swiss ammunition maker Ruag Ammotec.
“With this expansion and focus on the Norma ammunition brand, we will continue to grow while better serving our customers and industry partners in the United States and abroad,” Beretta President and CEO Pietro Gussalli Beretta said in the release.
No information was released about potential state and local incentives.
Georgia is currently home to operations from several big-name firearms manufacturers, including Glock, Remington and Daniel Defense.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com