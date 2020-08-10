Amazon, major mall operator will reportedly turn closed stores into fulfillment centers

Victor Gruen, who would later become the “king of retail” for the era, had begun introducing boutiques and storefronts across the country, and he eventually designed the mall as we know it, according to Business Insider. On Oct. 8, 1956, America’s first indoor mall, the Southdale Center in Edina, Minnesota, opened its doors, which would be the first step toward the mall industries’ decades-long reign. By 1975, malls and shopping centers accounted for 33% of all retail sales in America.

Fast forward to the new millennium: The shopping standard increasingly became one that occurred digitally or at smaller discount stores and single-store retailers including Target and Walmart. As tastes and the economy changed, malls became less traveled by the average shopper, with a 2017 Credit Suisse report predicting that one in four U.S. malls would close by 2022.

Malls respond to changes

A number of U.S. malls, in light of the gradual changes and immediate impact of COVID-19, had already begun doing business with Amazon, providing services including renting parking lots to Amazon’s huge van fleets. Still, Simon’s move to lease well-located indoor locations to retail space for Amazon will be a rare, larger-scale deal between the two competing retailing industries.

“To replace department stores, mall owners considered schools, medical offices and senior living,” Camille Renshaw, chief executive officer of B+E, a real-estate investment brokerage firm, told The Wall Street Journal. “With the current pandemic, industrial is the only thing left now.”

Several retailers use their stores as mini-fulfillment centers to speed delivery of online purchases, particularly since the pandemic reduced in-person shopping and curbside pickup became a new alternative. Amazon would possibly begin using department store space for a smaller version of its huge distribution centers, relying on vans to navigate suburban streets, analysts said.

Simon would likely rent the space at a significant discount to what it could charge another retailer. Warehouse rents are typically less than $10 a square foot, while restaurant rents can be multiples of that. Depending on when the leases were signed and their locations, department store rents can be as low as $4 a square foot or as high as $19 a square foot.

Simon and Brookfield Property Partners LP plan to put in a joint bid for JCPenney, which filed for bankruptcy in May. Taking over the department store chain would give them control over the store space and certain rights such as making changes to the parking structure, exits and access to shared space and roads.