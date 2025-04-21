A.M. ATL: A deadly year for officers

Morning, y’all! Now that the NFL draft is over, it’s time to turn our attention to a very different kind of draft: Cardinals in Rome will begin discussions for a conclave to choose Pope Francis’ successor. Word is he’s gotta be a real clubhouse guy.

Let’s get to it.

GEORGIA MOURNS LOST OFFICERS

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Three Georgia law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty this year. That’s the second-highest number of officer deaths by state, behind Texas and tied with California.

The force lost another member this weekend when Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes was shot and killed during a traffic stop along I-20 Saturday evening. Another officer was shot in the face during the incident and is recovering.

🔎 READ MORE: More details about Sikes, and the condition of the second officer

It’s been an especially dangerous few weeks for Georgia officers, with several incidents of shootings and violence. Other numbers from around the country:

Since the beginning of the year, 23 officers have died while on duty nationwide.

Last year, 165 officers died while on duty, including six from Georgia.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

NO WONDER DATA CENTERS LOVE US

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Data centers are big business in Georgia, and a look at the state’s tax breaks reveals a big clue why. Georgia is one of the most generous states when it comes to wooing big contracts; but at what cost?

This year, Georgia is projected to waive roughly $296 million in sales and use taxes for equipment purchased for large data centers.

That puts us among 10 states projected to waive at least nine figures’ worth of tax collections through statewide programs.

Here’s the problem: According to one left-leaning incentives watchdog, Georgia’s giving incentives to tax bases not associated with business growth. As senior research analyst Kasia Tarczynska put it: “The new tax that they generate is not enough to cover the tax breaks they receive. So in the end, the state is losing money.”

The rapid growth of the data center business, and the alacrity with which businesses are taking advantage of the state’s sweet deals, can also complicate budget projections.

A NEW LOOK FOR PIEDMONT PARK

Credit: Courtesy of the Piedmont Park Conservancy Credit: Courtesy of the Piedmont Park Conservancy

Piedmont Park is getting a massive makeover over the next two decades. Aw shucks, she doesn’t look a day over her 121 years!

Last week, the Piedmont Park Conservancy released a highly anticipated development plan that includes the hopes and dreams (i.e. feedback) of Atlanta residents. Among the highlights:

an ecological restoration of Lake Clara Meer

a natural amphitheater near the northeast corner of the park, known as the Commons.

new basketball, pickleball and volleyball courts

six miles of new trails

better Beltline accessibility

tree canopy enrichment

new playgrounds

Piedmont Park holds a special place in all of our hearts as Atlantans — whether we've been here our whole life or not. This really is our crown jewel. - Doug Widener, chief executive officer of the Piedmont Park Conservancy

🌳 READ MORE: How the park’s leaders are honoring the past with their plans

A NEW SCOTUS CASE HAS ATLANTA ROOTS

In 2017, FBI agents mistakenly raided Trina Martin’s Atlanta home. She says the error traumatized her, her then-boyfriend and her 7-year-old son. Martin has tried for years to hold the FBI legally accountable. Her case goes all the way to the Supreme Court this week.

Martin filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government in 2019 accusing the FBI agents of assault and battery, false arrest and other violations.

A federal judge in Atlanta dismissed the suit in 2022, but the Supreme Court agreed this January to take it up again.

The FBI was actually looking for a gang member a few houses away, and the agent who led the raid said his personal GPS misled him.

Lawyers for the government said the case was different than “no-knock” raids because the officers tried to find the right house, and courts shouldn’t be “second-guessing” law enforcement decisions.

Why the trial could make a national difference: Supreme Court cases both rely on and determine national legal precedent, right? In this case, the issue is deciding in what circumstances people can sue the government to hold law enforcement accountable.

Martin’s lawyer says if the case is not pursued, there is little recourse for people affected by such mistakes.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⏳ Tuesday marks the all-important 100th day of President Donald Trump’s second first term. We’ll talk more about that tomorrow.

🎖️ U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff hosted this year’s Georgia Military Service Academy Day at Dobbins Air Reserve Base on Saturday, attracting the largest crowd of prospective service members since the pandemic.

🧊 ICE is reversing the termination of legal statuses for international students around the US, federal officials say. Groups of students have filed court challenges in recent weeks in response to the sudden and often unexplained terminations headed by the Trump administration.

🏠 More Atlanta home sellers are offering concessions to prospective buyers, a sign of a real estate market shift. Wobbly economic forecasts can give buyers the jitters, and that means sellers can’t call all the shots anymore.

NEWS BITES

OUTKAST IS GOING TO BE INDUCTED INTO THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME

Pardon the yelling, it’s just so exciting! Can you believe they’re the first Georgia-bred act to be inducted since 2007? That ain’t right.

Somehow, the Falcons managed to get right in the middle of the big NFL Draft drama with Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur

Here’s a tip: If you don’t like football but love mess, you should read in. There’s multiple draft parties where the honored guest didn’t get drafted, huge egos, a shocking fall from grace, a ton of rumors and the most devious prank call imaginable.

As Atlanta United hits rock bottom with another loss, coach says the way forward is about safety, trust and fun

Big “Maybe the real victory was the friends we made along the way!” vibes.

Here’s how that fine water tasting summit in Buckhead went this weekend

Everyone was expensively hydrated.

Big Green Egg and ASW Distillery team up to make limited-edition bourbon

I fear this would physically injure one of those fine water connoisseurs.

ON THIS DATE

April 28, 1946

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

From the front page of the Atlanta Constitution: DO YOU CARE WHO RULES YOU? It is your privilege to help decide.

A banger of a voter registration ad from the Atlanta League of Women Voters. It’s juxtaposed nicely with a top story about young women being outraged over a “beautiful 19-year-old blonde” saying she wouldn’t marry a GI because they were “unwilling to work, boastful of war exploits and lacking in manners and refinement.”

Said another young woman (with a “pretty chin”), “Somebody should tell her to keep her big mouth shut!”

ONE LAST THING

Here’s some interesting Duke’s mayonnaise discourse examining regional identity vis a vis sandwich condiments. Did you know Duke’s was founded by a woman? Eugenia Duke! Someone should have asked her opinion on GI husbands.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.