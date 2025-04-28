Atlanta’s Outkast to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

More than 1,200 journalists, historians and music industry professionals voted for this year’s inductees.

Reps for Outkast or the Black Crowes could not be immediately reached for comment.

The rap duo is the first Georgia-bred act to be inducted since R.E.M. in 2007.

If André 3000 and Big Boi decide to perform at the induction ceremony, it would mark one of the only times they’ve reunited onstage since their 2014 farewell tour.

They made an appearance during the Dungeon Family reunion at 2016’s One MusicFest. But André 3000 hasn’t seemed interested in an Outkast reunion as of late.

In December, the rapper and flutist told Rolling Stone the following:

“I knew when I was, like, 25, that at a certain age I wouldn’t want to be onstage doing those songs,” the rapper and flutist told Rolling Stone. “They required a certain energy. Honestly, I’m not a big fan of looking back. I’m just not.”

Outkast dropped their debut album, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” in 1994—introducing the masses to their soul and funk-infused southern rap style. The duo’s 2003 LP “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” is the best-selling rap album of all-time and is the last rap project to win the Grammy for album of the year.

“Idlewild,” the group’s last album, was released in 2006. Since then, the pair have seemed more focused on their respective solo careers. Big Boi has released a string of albums, including 2021’s joint album with Sleepy Brown, “Big Sleepover.”

In 2024, André 3000 dropped his first solo project, the multi-instrumental “New Blue Sun,” which showcased the rapper’s new role: flautist. It was nominated for album of the year at this year’s Grammy awards, losing to Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in Los Angeles this fall. The date has yet to be announced.