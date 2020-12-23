Alpharetta teen among 2 charged in deadly Gwinnett shooting

Two people, including an Alpharetta teenager, have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.
Dallas Shank, 17, of Alpharetta, and Quindarius Clemon, 23, of Atlanta, were arrested in connection with the Nov. 22 shooting death of Andrew Thomas, according to Gwinnett police.
“Investigators have not released the motive for this murder but believe that the two suspects purposely targeted the victim,” police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said in the release.
Officers were sent to a Norcross apartment complex along Seasons Parkway after a 911 caller reported the shooting about 5:30 a.m., according to police.
Thomas was found sitting in a car in front of the 1000 building, authorities said. He had at least one gunshot wound.
Thomas was taken to a hospital, where he died.
In addition to murder, Shank and Clemon face aggravated assault charges. Shank is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond, online records show. Clemon’s status was unknown.