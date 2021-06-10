Alpharetta man and former Marine latest arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Facebook profile photo of Kevin Douglas Creek during his time in the Marines. Creek is accused of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Creek’s attorney was not immediately available for comment.

According to his social media accounts, Creek is a former Marine, and he allegedly spoke about his military service during interviews with the FBI. He is the 11th person with Georgia connections arrested in the riot. So far, federal officials have charged more than 450 people with participating in the riot.

Creek is the second Georgia man arrested in connection with the brutal hand-to-hand fighting on the West Terrace. In April, authorities arrested Locust Grove fencing contractor Jack Wade Whitton for allegedly punching an officer and dragging him into the crowd.

The FBI knew about Creek’s possible involvement in the Capitol insurrection for months prior to his arrest. According to the affidavit, the FBI received a tip on Jan. 10 that Creek had talked about his participation in the violence during a visit to Northside Hospital Forsyth in Cumming.

Kevin Douglas Creek, 46 of Alpharetta, seen in this photo from Facebook, is accused of assaulting police officers on the West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol during a deadly riot Jan. 6, 2021.

“Creek discussed running up the stairs of the Capitol building and attempting to get inside. Creek talked about having trouble at the door he ran to because the police were (teargassing) individuals at his door,” the FBI agent wrote, describing the tip. “Creek also mentioned he was bruised from his activity at the Capitol and admitted to a long car ride to get to DC.”

Federal court records remain sealed, so it is not clear whether Creek is in custody or whether bond has been set in the case. Creek does not appear to have a criminal record, but federal judges in other cases have been reluctant to release alleged rioters accused of assaulting police on Jan. 6. Prosecutors claim such people remain a danger to the community.