Alleged gunman arrested 2 months after man found shot to death on Atlanta sidewalk

Albert Roland, 38, was taken into custody Oct. 7 in connection with the death of Lance Houston, according to Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee.

Police were sent to the 500 block of Rockwell Street on Aug. 15 after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots in the neighborhood, police previously said. Houston, 31, was found lying on a sidewalk at the location. He had been shot multiple times.