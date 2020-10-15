X

Alleged gunman arrested 2 months after man found shot to death on Atlanta sidewalk

Atlanta police identified the man as a suspect one week after the shooting.

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta police arrested a suspect on a felony murder charge nearly two months after he allegedly shot another man to death in southwest Atlanta.

Albert Roland, 38, was taken into custody Oct. 7 in connection with the death of Lance Houston, according to Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee.

Police were sent to the 500 block of Rockwell Street on Aug. 15 after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots in the neighborhood, police previously said. Houston, 31, was found lying on a sidewalk at the location. He had been shot multiple times.

Homicide investigators pronounced Houston dead at the scene, Chafee said. They identified Roland as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest Aug. 21, he said.

Authorities did not provide details about what motivated the fatal shooting.

Police located Roland at a location on Humphries Street in southwest Atlanta. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he remains.

