Man found shot to death on SW Atlanta sidewalk

The incident was the second fatal shooting reported overnight in southwest Atlanta.

About two hours earlier, one man was killed and another was critically injured when a security guard opened fire on a group of suspected carjackers outside a nightclub on Whitehall Street.

Both shootings are still being investigated, and anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.