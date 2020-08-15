Man found shot to death on SW Atlanta sidewalk

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death overnight on a sidewalk in southwest Atlanta.
Officers responded to 500 block of Rockwell Street about 3:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call about gunshots in the neighborhood, Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker said in an emailed statement.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” she said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if investigators have identified any suspects in the case.
The incident was the second fatal shooting reported overnight in southwest Atlanta.
About two hours earlier, one man was killed and another was critically injured when a security guard opened fire on a group of suspected carjackers outside a nightclub on Whitehall Street.
Both shootings are still being investigated, and anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.