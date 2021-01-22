Alleged getaway driver arrested after deadly shooting at Vinings hotel

An Atlanta man was charged Thursday with murder and aggravated assault after a weekend shooting at a Cobb County hotel, according to police.
But investigators don’t believe he pulled the trigger.
Ashley Rashad Davis was arrested early Thursday at his southwest Atlanta home and booked into the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond Friday, booking records showed. Davis is accused of driving another suspect to the Courtyard Marriott on Overlook Parkway in Vinings around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to his arrest warrant.
“Said accused did drive a second suspect to the Courtyard Marriott at 2829 Overlook Parkway where the second suspect did shoot said victim multiple times causing his death,” the warrant states. “The accused drove up immediately after the shooting and picked up the second suspect. They then fled the scene.”
The name of the suspected shooter was not released.
Cobb police declined Friday to release details about the shooting death.
“Our detectives have not provided any additional information regarding this homicide,” a police spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
The arrest warrant for Davis identifies the man killed as Shawn Gray. Cobb police previously declined to confirm whether Gray was staying at the hotel at the time of the shooting. Gray was found near a hotel parking deck.