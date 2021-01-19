Police: Man shot to death at Vinings hotel

Police in Cobb County are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a Vinings area hotel Sunday morning.
The victim’s body was discovered at the Courtyard Marriot located at 2829 Overlook Parkway, a Cobb County police spokeswoman confirmed in an email. Authorities said the man was found near a parking deck on the hotel’s property.
His identity was not released.
While police confirmed the death was being investigated as a homicide, they did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the victim’s connection to the hotel.
“This is an active investigation,” spokeswoman S.A. Barner said. “We do not have any additional information to release at this time.”
