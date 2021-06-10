AJC reporter wins national award for young journalists

Reporting weeks earlier by Sharpe showed Sparre’s alibi the night of the murders could not be true.

Sparre was an initial suspect after his ex-wife’s family contacted authorities and told them he bragged about killing the Swains and used a racial slur. But Sparre, who is white, had an alibi at the time that showed he was working at a Brunswick Winn-Dixie and he was dropped as a suspect.

Sharpe’s reporting showed the supposed manager who vouched for Sparre to the police had given a fake name, and the person who ran the store at the time of the murders never spoke to police. Sparre has maintained his innocence.

AJC Editor Kevin Riley praised Sharpe’s work.

“All of us at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are immensely proud of Joshua Sharpe,” Riley said. “His tenacity, professionalism and skill freed an innocent man. And his work showed the power and value of local journalism.”

Sharpe, who joined the AJC in July 2016, is a native Waycross. He previously worked at the Gwinnett Daily Post and Cherokee Tribune.

The Livingston Awards honor reporting across all media platforms. The awards are sponsored by the University of Michigan and numerous foundations.

Hannah Dreier, 33, of The Washington Post, won for national reporting, and Chao Deng, 32, of The Wall Street Journal, won for international reporting. The three journalists each earned $10,000 prizes.