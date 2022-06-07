AJC expands climate coverage with grant support

Journalism Funding Partners, a nonprofit, connects donors with media outlets and helped make the grant from Kendeda and 1Earth possible.

“Journalism is vital to the health of our democracy and the overall health of communities,” Rusty Coats, executive director of Journalism Funding Partners, said in the release. “We believe The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a valuable role to play in helping Georgians understand the threat of climate change and what should be done to mitigate the risks.”

The AJC, like many other newspapers in the U.S., has branched out into community and philanthropic partnerships to support journalism for complex and high-impact topics, because the change to online advertising and readership is challenging the financial success of newspapers and reducing reporting resources. These partnerships bolster subscription and advertising revenue from the newspaper’s operations.

The AJC maintains its editorial independence as part of its partnerships and its donor sponsors understand and respect the need for the AJC to maintain its journalistic integrity. Stories and other special coverage supported by this grant will be labeled in the interest of transparency.

