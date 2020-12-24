AJC 2020 Photos of the year: Curtis Compton

If it’s sports – baseball, football, soccer, golf, basketball – Compton can be found nearby, and that was no different at the start of 2020. Compton had wrapped up his favorite assignment of the year (Braves Spring Training in Florida) when COVID-19 changed everything. He had been paying attention to the coronavirus news, so when the pandemic spread and sports play dried up, Compton shifted gears. He turned his focus to how the virus affected senior care facilities and nursing homes, seeking visual stories and access to document that story.

The year wasn’t just about COVID-19, although the virus affected everything. In between virus coverage, Compton was a key part of the coverage of summer protests, John Lewis’ funeral, the elections and the deadly tornado in Chatsworth (Don’t feel bad if you don’t remember. It’s been that kind of year.)