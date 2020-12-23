AJC 2020 photos of the year: Bob Andres

“I should have known at that time that it was an omen for how 2020 would be,” Andres said.

Andres has been with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1998 as a visual journalist and editor. Typically, he spends the bulk of the year photographing a variety of assignments from the Georgia Assembly to special projects like the Harper Archer Elementary School, a new turnaround school to help struggling students in Atlanta. When COVID-19 ravaging Europe but was not entrenched in the U.S., he photographed a Georgia Tech professor known for modeling mass disease outbreaks who shared her thoughts that unless things didn’t shut down, 30,000 people could die in the coming months. That was in March.