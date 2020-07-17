Police ID man fatally shot while investigating outage at Atlanta home

A Los Angeles man was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta late Thursday after someone cut off the electricity to the home he was renting, police said.
The fatal shooting occurred just after 11:55 p.m. outside the Airbnb in the 400 block of Griffin Street, according to police. When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Mikhail Sher dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
“Detectives determined that the male had been inside the home when someone turned the power off from outside,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. “The victim went to investigate the power outage and was shot by the suspect.”
It’s unclear how long Sher had rented the home.
Police said they are still interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to determine what led to the shooting, but no arrests have been made in the case.
