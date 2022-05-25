After last-minute reinstatement, Durand leads in District 2 PSC race

Patty Durand built a significant lead Tuesday night over Russell Edwards in the Democratic primary for the District 2 seat on Georgia’s Public Service Commission.
Durand had been the heavy favorite to win the race after Edwards suspended his campaign and announced he would support Durand. However, Edwards’ name still appeared on Democratic primary ballots because he had already qualified for the race.
The Associated Press had not called the race as of 11:30 p.m., though more than 80% of all votes had been counted.
Even if Durand does win, there’s still a chance she will not be the Democrat on the ballot to face Republican incumbent Tim Echols in the Nov. 8 general election.
On Monday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger argued that Durand had not met the residency requirements to be eligible to run in District 2 and disqualified her from the race.
But by mid-morning on Election Day, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge ordered that Durand be allowed to stay in the race for now. Her fate will ultimately be decided in the coming days when the court is expected to make a final ruling on her eligibility.
