After death of Gwinnett tax commissioner, office has new chief deputy

Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Denise R. Mitchell, who was the county’s chief deputy tax commissioner until the death last month of her predecessor, has appointed Lisa Matic to take her former place as the office’s second in command.
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners last week recorded the appointment.
Matic has been working since 2002 for the tax commissioner’s office, according to a news release. Before being promoted to chief deputy, she was director of property tax for more than a year. She has also worked as senior tax business manager at the Lawrenceville tag office and senior tax business manager in charge of delinquent collections.
“She has a reputation for being proactive and extremely knowledgeable about the laws, rules and regulations that govern the operations of this office,” Mitchell said in the news release. “I know she will admirably serve the citizens of Gwinnett County.”
Matic has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management from Columbia Southern University.
The promotions were set in motion by the death of Tiffany Porter, the first Black tax commissioner in Gwinnett, from breast cancer. Porter was elected in 2020 to the position. Mitchell is serving out the remainder of her four-year term.
The Gwinnett tax commissioner is responsible for billing and collecting about $1.5 billion in personal and property taxes and registering and titling motor vehicles.
