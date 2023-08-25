After Atlanta surrender, Trump calls indictments ‘election interference’

7 hours ago
Shortly after turning himself in to Fulton County authorities on racketeering charges, former President Donald continued to deny wrongdoing in his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Trump called his indictments in Georgia, Florida, New York and Washington, D.C., “election interference,” referring to what he says are efforts to thwart his 2024 campaign for president.

About 90 minutes after he voluntarily surrendered himself to Fulton County officials, Trump returned to X — the social media site formerly known as Twitter — for the first time in over two years and shared a picture of his mugshot with the words “ELECTION INTERFERENCE. NEVER SURRENDER. DONALDJTRUMP.COM.”

In a post-arrest interview he conducted by phone from his plane with Greg Kelly on Newsmax, Trump said his experience at the Fulton County Jail was “terrible” but that the people there “treated me very nicely.”

“I went through an experience today that I never thought I’d have to go through,” he said. “My whole life I never knew an indictment, now I’ve been there four times.”

