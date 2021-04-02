After 8 years, Gwinnett fugitive arrested on child molestation charges

A man who was a fugitive for eight years after being charged with child molestation in Gwinnett County was captured Thursday in Decatur, according to officials.
Emory Long, 57, was arrested at his workplace on one felony count of aggravated child molestation by sodomy, online jail records show. The crime took place in Gwinnett in July 2013, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said.
“He has been on many of our Most Wanted posters for the last 8 years,” Castiblanco said of Long.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office were able to track him down at his place of employment with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the arrest announcement. The sheriff’s office did not provide details about the investigation, or how Long was able to get a job as a fugitive.
Despite his presence on Gwinnett’s Most Wanted list, Long remained a fugitive for eight years despite living in Clayton County and working in DeKalb County. According to jail records, Long’s address is in Rex, a community in Clayton southeast of Atlanta.
The Marshals Service has not responded to questions about the investigation.
Long was booked Thursday night into the Gwinnett jail, where he remains without bond.