Actor Sean Connery, who played James Bond in seven movies, dies at 90

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” at the news.

“Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons,” she said.

In this undated file photo, Sean Connery, as James Bond, poses in an event for the movie 'Thunderball'. Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo, FILE) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In a varied career, Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with “Dr. No” in 1962. His portrayal defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans.

He also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.”

In this file photo dated April 20, 1964, James Bond, alias, Sean Connery, finds himself in a sticky situation with actress Shirley Eaton at Pinewood Studios, near London. Eaton was given a liberal coating of gold paint for a scene in "Goldfinger." Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo/Victor Boynton) Credit: Victor Boynton Credit: Victor Boynton

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for services to film drama.