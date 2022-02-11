Acting police chief acknowledges affair with a subordinate at his former job

With his wife standing behind him, Maj. Myron Walker told reporters at police headquarters that seven years ago, he devastated her by having an extramarital affair. According to internal affairs and disciplinary records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker had a relationship with a subordinate when he worked for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The affair went on for years until late 2014, when Walker and the woman got into a scuffle at her home and police were summoned, records show. An internal investigation found they had sex in a sheriff’s vehicle and in county administrative offices.