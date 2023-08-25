About 40 pro-Palestine protesters rally at University of Georgia entrance

About 40 supporters of Palestinians protested near the University of Georgia’s famed Arch on Wednesday afternoon.
Those rallying, at least some of whom were UGA students, stood primarily on a public sidewalk belonging to Athens-Clarke County.
A UGA spokesman said there were no arrests.
Speakers denounced UGA’s suspension of arrested student protesters who refused to leave a protest on a nearby lawn on campus Monday. Among the chants of those who gathered Wednesday were “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”
Another protest, billed as a “Gaza Solidarity Rally,” is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. in front of the Arch.
On Wednesday, a small gathering of students and others joined up outside UGA’s Tate Student Center to make signs for the planned protest later in the week.
Roughly two dozen protesters gathered on UGA’s campus early Monday morning before they were told to disperse or be arrested. All 16 of those arrested, including nine UGA students, were released. About 100 people joined another round of protests later Monday.
About 15 people joined a campus protest on Tuesday.
