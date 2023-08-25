News

About 40 pro-Palestine protesters rally at University of Georgia entrance

A group of demonstrators protesting Israel's war in Gaza gathered in front of The Arch entrance at the northern end of the University of Georgia's campus in Athens on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Credit: Matt Kempner

Credit: Matt Kempner

A group of demonstrators protesting Israel's war in Gaza gathered in front of The Arch entrance at the northern end of the University of Georgia's campus in Athens on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
By
32 minutes ago

About 40 supporters of Palestinians protested near the University of Georgia’s famed Arch on Wednesday afternoon.

Those rallying, at least some of whom were UGA students, stood primarily on a public sidewalk belonging to Athens-Clarke County.

A UGA spokesman said there were no arrests.

Speakers denounced UGA’s suspension of arrested student protesters who refused to leave a protest on a nearby lawn on campus Monday. Among the chants of those who gathered Wednesday were “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Another protest, billed as a “Gaza Solidarity Rally,” is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. in front of the Arch.

On Wednesday, a small gathering of students and others joined up outside UGA’s Tate Student Center to make signs for the planned protest later in the week.

Roughly two dozen protesters gathered on UGA’s campus early Monday morning before they were told to disperse or be arrested. All 16 of those arrested, including nine UGA students, were released. About 100 people joined another round of protests later Monday.

About 15 people joined a campus protest on Tuesday.

About the Author

Follow Matt Kempner on facebookFollow Matt Kempner on twitter

Matt Kempner is an award-winning journalist who seeks out intriguing twists about people and subjects beyond what the AJC might typically cover. A former columnist and editor, his past assignments have included business investigations, energy, the economy, entrepreneurs, big business, consumer spending, politics, government and the environment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
UGA students grapple with suspensions after protest arrests

Credit: AP

United Methodists strike decades long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

OPINION
TORPY: Chalk this up: Emory and other college protests help Trump

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

OPINION
TORPY: Chalk this up: Emory and other college protests help Trump

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations
The Latest
UGA students grapple with suspensions after protest arrests
7m ago
Georgia Tech updates policies about allowable gatherings, expression
24m ago
Nonstop Mideast coverage of Israel-Hamas war pauses for protests and police action at US...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to stream Atlanta Braves games not available on cable
Ex-Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of violating detainees’ rights, loses appeal
Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol