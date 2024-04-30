UGA student protests over Gaza shrink after arrests, suspension threats

After as many as 100 people joined protests on UGA property Monday afternoon, Tuesday’s group of demonstrators was closer to 15 and struggled to attract onlookers on a quiet campus as many students prepared for final exams and May 10 commencement ceremonies.

The smaller turnout followed Monday’s crackdown on protesters, 16 of whom were arrested by UGA police for trespassing before being released. Ten of the arrested were students, according to a person familiar with the matter, who said they were not authorized to speak on the matter publicly.

Senior Zeena Mohamed, one of those arrested and released, said she and half a dozen other protesters were suspended Monday by the university, banning them from being on campus at least temporarily and jeopardizing their enrollment.

UGA spokespeople declined to confirm or comment on any suspensions. But The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviewed a three-page notification that Mohamed said she received electronically from UGA late Monday afternoon. The letter cited several violations, including “reckless disruption or obstruction of teaching, research, administration or other University activities.”

Another protester told demonstrators Monday that she also had been suspended by UGA.

Janet Frick, an associate professor in UGA’s Behavioral and Brain Sciences Program, criticized the university for arresting and suspending students.

“Obviously they knew they were violating some of the current “free speech” policies. But to claim they were endangering campus or disrupting instruction is patently ridiculous,” Frick wrote Tuesday on the social media platform X.

“And since when are students suspended prior to the outcome of a hearing,” Frick added in her social media post.

In a statement Monday, UGA said it remains “firmly committed” to freedom of speech and expression but that it also has the right “to regulate the time, place and manner” of protests.

There were no reports of additional arrests or suspensions on Tuesday as a small group of protesters moved around campus, closely monitored by UGA administrators.

Dozens of protesters left the Old College lawn on Monday shortly before 9 p.m., vowing to return Tuesday at 9 a.m.

But amid a light drizzle, there were no protesters at 9 a.m. as UGA Dean of Students Eric Atkinson and Associate Dean of Students Jan Davis Barham stood in the quad, accompanied by two campus police officers.

Other students posed for graduation photos at the nearby Arch entrance on the North Campus.

Around 10 a.m., about a dozen protesters, including students and non-students, huddled under trees near UGA’s chapel, not far from the Old College lawn.

“There is no game plan. Just playing it by ear and see how it goes,” said Athens resident Mike Almestica, who isn’t a student.

The group carried signs with the words “No more genocide,” “Free Palestine,” “Divest Now,” and “Free the people, stop the killing.”

They also brought musical instruments, including acoustic guitars and tambourines.

A few minutes later, UGA’s Atkinson and Barham came over and spoke with the small group. They told them what they can and cannot do. It was a brief conversation.

A little after 11 a.m., the protesters walked from UGA’s chapel to the Old College lawn, the site of Monday’s arrests.

Barham told them they needed to fill out a form if they wanted to stay.

“Happy to work with you in compliance with our policy. I’m going to ask you to complete a form so that you will be in compliance with our policy,” she told the group. “You’re welcome to be here engaging in your First Amendment right. We’re here to facilitate that. But this is an expressive activity.”

A protester said she didn’t understand the difference between sitting on the Old College lawn and where they had moved from.

Barnham said if they don’t fill out the form, they must relocate to Tate Plaza, a designated area for “expressive activity,” or leave campus.

“We are neutral. We want to facilitate your activity within the guidelines,” Barham said.

“If we break the policy, are you going to send three cops after us and pull us down when we scream,” a woman from the group said.

“We’re going to do what we do and ask you multiple times to comply, which is what happened (Monday morning),” Barham responded. “The individuals chose to not be in compliance.”

Around 11:45 a.m. the group began packing up and walked to Tate Plaza.

The small group set up on the plaza’s stage, playing acoustic guitars and tambourines and chanting “stop the U.S. war machine” in rhythm with the beat.

A light rain and chilly wind had returned by around noon. Some of the protesters sat under umbrellas.

The group also chanted “Drop the charges, drop the suspensions, drop the charges, drop the suspensions,” in reference to UGA’s crackdown on protesting students Monday.

Some students stopped briefly to watch the protest. But foot traffic on campus was light.

As the rain picked up a bit after 1 p.m., the demonstrators, now roughly numbering a dozen, sought shelter.

But UGA administrators told the group they couldn’t protest under the covered walkway between the university’s bookstore and Tate Student Center, or inside the center.

Protesters discussed returning to the Old College lawn, but administrators told them they couldn’t go back there because they hadn’t submitted event paperwork.

Three or four protesters moved under the covered walkway and the others went inside the student center.

Their protest signs remained outside.

A little after 2 p.m., the sun came out and the protesters returned to the area around the stage.

One of them began drawing with chalk. UGA administrators informed the protester there was a “no chalk” rule on campus.

By then, there was only a handful of protesters left.