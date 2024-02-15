A mix of animal and plant protein is best for weight loss, experts say

When it comes to losing or maintaining your,weight, it’s important to consider the amount of protein you’re getting per day.
According to Healthline, “protein helps repair and build body tissues,” and is often used as an energy source. A higher protein intake helps boost metabolism, reduces appetite and can cause changes in weight-regulating hormones.
As more vegetarian diets have been introduced over the past few years, many are taking to plant-based proteins, posing the question: Which protein source is better for weight loss and management?
“The data has started to demonstrate more and more that plant protein is equally efficacious in terms of providing the nourishment needed for the human body,” Amanda Velazquez, MD, director of obesity medicine at Cedars-Sinai, told Health.
Although a mix of plant and animal protein is best for both weight loss and management, each has an upside. According to Velazquez, plant-based protein has more benefits because of its high fiber content.
“Incorporate both animal and plant-based proteins,” she said. “My typical recommendation is to get a combination of the two.”
Balancing your diet with both protein options is highly important, but it does come with some cautions.
An overconsumption of animal products can “put more stress on the body,” Health wrote, while an overconsumption of plant options can cause bloating and discomfort.
About the Author