A mix of animal and plant protein is best for weight loss, experts say

When it comes to losing or maintaining your,weight, it’s important to consider the amount of protein you’re getting per day.

According to Healthline, “protein helps repair and build body tissues,” and is often used as an energy source. A higher protein intake helps boost metabolism, reduces appetite and can cause changes in weight-regulating hormones.

As more vegetarian diets have been introduced over the past few years, many are taking to plant-based proteins, posing the question: Which protein source is better for weight loss and management?