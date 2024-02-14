Is it bad to eat late at night? Here’s what to know

Explore Easy meal prep ideas for health care professionals

“When individuals consume food during the nighttime, it tends to consist more often of processed foods high in carbohydrates and fats rather than carefully planned and balanced meals,” Janese S. Laster, MD, a physician board certified in internal medicine, obesity medicine, gastroenterology and nutrition, told Health.

Here are a few ways late night eating can affect the body:

Lowers energy levels

Disrupts sleep levels

Increases hunger and decreases leptin

Increases chances of obesity and diabetes

Digestive issues

Increase heartburn and acid reflux

“For individuals experiencing bloating or heartburn, it’s advisable to avoid eating within 90 minutes of bedtime to prevent the onset of gastrointestinal symptoms,” said Laster.

Choosing healthier food options could lessen the effects late night eating has on the body — especially if you work the night shift or are a student.

“During the shift, eat high-quality foods such as vegetables, salads, vegetable soups, fruits, wholegrain sandwiches, yogurt, cheese, eggs, nuts and green tea,” according to the CDC. “Eat more frequently when you need to boost your energy.”