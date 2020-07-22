A Louisiana trumpet player is offering children instruments for guns

Allen told WWL-TV that his life changed when he was 12 or 13 and first played for tips in the French Quarter.

“I realized, ‘OK, I can do this,’” he recounted. “Now, I’m traveling the world, this is my career because of that trumpet. So if it can do that for me, it can do that for someone else.”

He quickly ran through trumpets he owned but wasn’t using. Other people offered to help. Then he started an online fundraiser with a $6,500 goal. By Tuesday afternoon — four days in — he’d raised $8,800 for trumpets costing about $250 plus instruction books. He’s also raising money by selling T-shirts with the slogan “Trumpet is my weapon,” WWL-TV reported.

Several musicians have agreed to offer free virtual lessons to kids who get the trumpets, he said.

“You pick out the trumpet you want because it’s always a bunch of different ones,” Allen, who also is getting donated instruments, told WDSU-TV.