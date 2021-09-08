7.0 Magnitude Earthquake, Strikes Near Acapulco.7.0 Magnitude Earthquake, Strikes Near Acapulco.The BBC reports that a powerful earthquake has struck the Pacific coast of Mexico near the resort of Acapulco.The BBC reports that a powerful earthquake has struck the Pacific coast of Mexico near the resort of Acapulco.The quake was felt in Mexico City, 230 miles away.Several states reported power outages and damage as itshook hillsides around Acapulco.Several states reported power outages and damage as itshook hillsides around Acapulco.In the nearby city of Coyuca de Benítez, one man was killed by falling debris.In the nearby city of Coyuca de Benítez, one man was killed by falling debris.President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that no major damage had been reported across the country.President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that no major damage had been reported across the country.According to AFP news agency, falling utility poles crushed vehicles in Acapulco, and a church partially collapsed.According to AFP news agency, falling utility poles crushed vehicles in Acapulco, and a church partially collapsed.Acapulco Mayor Adela Román said that gas leaks had been reported in residential areas.Acapulco Mayor Adela Román said that gas leaks had been reported in residential areas.Many shaken residents slept in their cars and on the streets of the city as aftershocks continued.Many shaken residents slept in their cars and on the streets of the city as aftershocks continued.One aftershock registered a magnitude of 5.2.Some residents posted videos to social media of a light show flashing across the night sky during the tremors.This rare phenomenon is known as earthquake lights (EQL)