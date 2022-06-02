70 churches move to leave the North Ga. Conference of the UMC

Prior to the disaffiliation date, the churches will pay to the Annual Conference any unpaid apportionments for the 12 months immediately prior and an additional 12 months of apportionments, plus unfunded pension obligations, direct-bill obligations and other liabilities. They depart with assets and property.

The issue of sexuality has been brewing for decades within the denomination.

In 2019, during the UMC’s General Session, delegates approved a plan upholding, and actually strengthening, prohibitions against the ordination of non-celibate LGBTQ clergy and performance of same-sex marriages.

It drew complaints from more progressive United Methodists but also from more traditional congregations and clergy who feared eventually the denomination would be more centrist or lean more progressive.

Most of the churches that plan to disaffiliate are small, with an average membership of between 10 to 50. It represents roughly 3 % percent of members and about 10 % of churches in the conference.

Then, the following week, about 18 churches plan to leave the South Georgia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, according to Kelly H. Roberson, assistant to the bishop of the conference, which is comprised of 562 churches with a membership of 98,000.

Anne Burkholder, associate dean of Methodist Studies at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology, is not surprised by the numbers.

“The two Georgia conferences have experienced long histories of divisive theological and political views,” she said. " It will be interesting to evaluate the total membership of these churches. I expect that many are going to be quite small. We hear about the large churches, but I expect that the majority will be much smaller.”

She added that there are the presenting issues, and then underlying issues such as LGBTQ inclusion, race, political alignments with identifying as evangelical and traditional, but there are “theological issues as well for example identifying with the “Holiness Movement” that took hold during the mid-19th century and the more fundamentalist evangelical movement of the mid-20th century.”

Some plan to become independent Methodists congregations or join other denominations, including the newly launched theologically conservative Global Methodist Church which launched May 1 formed, partly by the Wesleyan Covenant Association, a coalition of traditionist evangelical United Methodists.

“What they’re seeing in their church is a mirror issue of the culture wars in the country,” said Lenny Lowe, a religious studies professor at the College of Charleston. People are operating, he said with “a different set of values, a different understanding of truth, a different understanding of what God says, what God means and what God wants.”

The Rev. Griff Jones, 82, the outgoing pastor of Mt. Gilead UMC in Sharpesburg, said the membership voted to leave. The feeling, he said, was that the North Georgia conference “was going away from their traditional values and Scripture.”

Jones, who will retire soon, has lea the rural 106-member congregation for four years, said members were unhappy that the UMC was leaning “more towards social justice. They are really buying into what society says instead of what Scripture says. They felt, and I feel, that we ought to be impacting culture and not culture impacting us.”

He said the church will be independent for a while but may join another denomination down the road. “They don’t want to jump from one frying pan into another.”

He insists he and others are not homophobic, and that God loves everyone and everyone - regardless of sexual orientation - is welcome in the church, but he doesn’t want to perform same sex marriages .

“The church has to stand for values,” he said. “Some things just don’t change.”

A few years ago, the “lightning rod” was race, said the Rev. Charles Savage, pastor of Sardis United Methodist Church in Buckhead.

Today, the lightning rod is full inclusion of the LGBTQ community.

Savage of Sardis said the 80-member church has members who fall across a broad spectrum of theological viewpoints.

“The laity came to the realization that if they stayed sooner or later they would have to vote over an issue that was divisive,” such as human sexuality Savage said. “They made the decision to leave rather than have to take a divisive vote. "

He was it was not about sexuality and all are welcome at Sardis. “I don’t’ want to be painted with a brush that we’re homophobic because we’re not.”

The members at Sardis would rather maintain the family atmosphere that it has,” he said.

The global denomination’s General Conference, which was to be held Aug. 29 through Sept. 6 in Minneapolis, is now postponed to 2024′.