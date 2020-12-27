7-year-old dies days after being shot near Phipps Plaza

Police are still examining surveillance footage from the parking lot in an attempt to identify the shooter, but no arrests have been made.

The shooting comes amid a spate of shootings in the area as police struggle to stem the spike in violence at the end of a historically deadly year. With Kennedy’s death, there have been 155 homicides across the city, making 2020 the deadliest year in Atlanta since 1998.

That year, the Atlanta Police Department investigated 154 deaths, records show. The Atlanta Police Department investigated 99 homicides in all of 2019.

“I am deeply concerned about the spike that we are seeing in our homicides,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms recently told the AJC, “not just our homicides, but also with our aggravated assaults.”