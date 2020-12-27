7-year-old dies days after being shot near Phipps Plaza

A 7-year-old girl has died days after she was struck by a stray bullet while Christmas shopping with her family in Buckhead, according to reports.
Kennedy Maxie died of her injuries Saturday night, Channel 2 Action News reported. The girl had been in critical condition at Children’s Healthcare at Atlanta at Scottish Rite since the shooting on Monday evening, officials said.
Kennedy, who lived in Cobb County and attended Sedalia Park Elementary, was shot in the back of the head while riding with her mother and aunt near Phipps Plaza.
Investigators do not believe the family’s Lexus was the intended target of the shooting, which stemmed from an argument between several men in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue, interim police Chief Rodney Bryant said.
The child’s aunt told detectives she heard the gunfire while driving along Peachtree Road near the high-end shopping mall. Moments later, she realized Kennedy had been struck and drove straight to the hospital, where the little girl was rushed into surgery.
Police are still examining surveillance footage from the parking lot in an attempt to identify the shooter, but no arrests have been made.
The shooting comes amid a spate of shootings in the area as police struggle to stem the spike in violence at the end of a historically deadly year. With Kennedy’s death, there have been 155 homicides across the city, making 2020 the deadliest year in Atlanta since 1998.
That year, the Atlanta Police Department investigated 154 deaths, records show. The Atlanta Police Department investigated 99 homicides in all of 2019.
“I am deeply concerned about the spike that we are seeing in our homicides,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms recently told the AJC, “not just our homicides, but also with our aggravated assaults.”