7-month-old found, man arrested after car stolen from Gwinnett business

“An off-duty officer who heard the call also responded to the area and found the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot less than a mile from the original incident location,” he said. “The 7-month-old child was still in her car seat unharmed.”

During the search, officers also located the suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. The Buford man was identified using video surveillance from the parking lot, Flynn said.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, theft of a vehicle and two counts of hit-and-run.

Rodriguez has a long history of arrests in Gwinnett County dating back to 2008, online jail records show. He has been charged with multiple counts of burglary, probation violations and traffic violations.

He was being held at the county jail without bond Tuesday morning on the most recent charges.