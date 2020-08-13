7 arrested in North Georgia after arrest warrant leads to drug bust

Seven people were arrested in Jackson County this week when authorities executed a search warrant at a house where they said they found large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin.
Authorities identified and entered the house Tuesday thanks to outstanding arrest warrants for two Forsyth County men: Justin Blake Thompson, 32, of Dawsonville, and Shawn Christopher Shipp, 29, of Cumming.
Thompson was wanted in Forsyth on charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and DUI. Shipp was wanted for one felony charge of violating his probation. Now, both face drug possession charges in Jackson as well.
Five others were arrested after authorities from multiple agencies searched the home, located in the 400 block of Hunter’s Ridge Road in Nicholson.
They are: Nicholas Lee Estell, 24, of Elberton; Ashley Renee Dickson, 26, of Elberton; Tina Marie Daniels, 30, of Cumming; Kara Lynn Phillips, 25, of Nicholson; and Thomas Jefferson Jarrett, 37, of Commerce. All five were charged with possession of both meth and heroin. Dickson was also charged with violating her probation.
Thompson and Shipp have been transferred to the Forsyth County Jail, where they remain without bond.
