7 arrested in North Georgia after arrest warrant leads to drug bust

Authorities identified and entered the house Tuesday thanks to outstanding arrest warrants for two Forsyth County men: Justin Blake Thompson, 32, of Dawsonville, and Shawn Christopher Shipp, 29, of Cumming.

Thompson was wanted in Forsyth on charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and DUI. Shipp was wanted for one felony charge of violating his probation. Now, both face drug possession charges in Jackson as well.