7 arrested in Cherokee drug bust that uncovered weapons, explosives

A drug bust at a Woodstock home Friday morning led to the arrest of all seven residents after law enforcement agents discovered drugs, guns and explosives, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The operation was the culmination of a two-month investigation into possible drug activity at the home on Stockwood Drive, Cherokee sheriff’s office spokesman Jay Baker said. The initial investigation uncovered about 100 grams of methamphetamine, less than an ounce of marijuana and eight guns.
A police K-9 also located three explosive devices, Baker said. The Cobb County Bomb Squad was called to remove and destroy the explosives, according to the announcement.
Four men and three women were arrested at the scene and face a range of charges.
- Deuard Nicholson, 60, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of destructive devices and giving false information to an officer.
- Brian Collins, 60, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
- Selean Shuey, 53, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of destructive devices.
- Vance Allen, 63, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
- Anastasia Petix, 25, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I narcotic and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
- Brandi Stroud, 36, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Mark McDonald, 54, is charged with both trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.
All seven of the people arrested were booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on Friday, where they are being held without bond.
In other news:
Credit: WSBTV Videos